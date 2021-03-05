There are many questions and few answers

Finally it happened, came the denouement of WandaVision and there is a lot to break down because for 50 minutes many details were given and some questions that some MCU fans of Marvel studios They had.

It is worth emphasizing that the service of Disney Plus fell again at 2 a.m. Central time due to the number of requests to see the end of WandaVision. Were there any complaints? Yes! But, the minimum because the reactions of the fans changed when the outcome was shown.

Now, it’s worth reminding you that there come a lot of spoilers, So if you still don’t see the end of WandaVision, the best thing you can do is go see it on the streaming service of Disney so we don’t ruin the experience for you.

On the other hand, if you are ready for all those details, we invite you to stay and review all the easter eggs and secrets that were revealed during the series finale. WandaVision.

The end of the series

From the beginning we already had the idea that WandaVision It was going to be a self-conclusive series and this last detail was corroborated with the title of chapter 9. That last episode began with magical attacks and with a heads-up between the Vision from Wanda and White vision. Now, it is not the first time that both characters face; At the beginning of the 90s there was a fight between the two in the comics.

Much emphasis is also placed on the Darkhold, book that appeared for the first time in episode 7. That is where the Scarlet Witch, who, incidentally, is supposed to be more powerful than the Supreme Sorcerer – Doctor Strange -. Well, there was no cameo, but at least there was a mention.

This episode of WandaVision It also gave rise to discussions between Agatha Harkness Y Wanda about what she is a witch and that generates the famous discussion about mutants, because many still see her as the same character from the comics, which could be further from the MCU.

A detail that we must not lose sight of is that two of the most important mysteries of the series, Dottie Y Pietro, are resolved. Dottie it just comes out again and nothing else. While Pietro turned out to be an actor named Ralph bohner which was controlled by Agatha HarknessIn other words, it was never a mutant.

The reality created in WandaVision can only live in the Hex

There is a moment during WandaVision in which Wanda He tries to fix things ‘however it is’ and allows the inhabitants of Westview to escape from the Hex, but, that causes the existence of his children and Vision is in danger. That makes it clear to us that these characters are not going to live beyond this episode.

But why let one of the best characters in the world die? MCU? Especially when it is made from vibranium! Now, the duel between the two Vision ends in a conversation about who is the real one and the two ‘thinking’ beings end up arguing which philosophers about the Theseus Ship.

The Vision of Wanda manages to awaken the memory of Vision White and that disables the pre-scheduling of SWORD, right after it says – I am Vision – and escapes, implying that he becomes an independent character. we hope that Marvel studios take advantage of it.

Another character that awakens is Monica rambeau, whose powers are already very similar to those we see in the comics. The same as VisionWe hope they know how to take advantage of the character in the MCU.

The birth of the Scarlet Witch in WandaVision

It was inevitable, it happened in episode 8 of WandaVision and now it happens here. Transformation of Wanda It couldn’t be helped and it is all due to the handling of magic and the runes that he used Maximoff to stop Agatha Harkness. Finally, what was a vision, became reality.

Agatha Harkness tells Wanda who does not know what she is getting into and what she is releasing, while Wanda makes Agatha stay locked in the character of the nosy neighbor.

As a good ending, the good guys defeat the bad guys: the director of SWORD is caught thanks to Darcy stops him with an ice cream truck, Westview returns to normal and goodbyes begin to occur when Wanda he realizes that his Vision and children can no longer stay alive. We don’t have a very emotional moment.

In the purest style of the antihero on duty, at the end of WandaVision we see how Wanda she flies out of Westview, thinking that maybe no one will forgive her for everything that happened.

Is space the future of the MCU?

Right at the end of WandaVision we see that Monica rambeau talk to a Skrull who gives her a message about someone waiting for her in space, obviously referring to Captain Marvel.

Wanda, at the end of the credits, she’s in a place, isolated, pouring herself tea and getting on, but, – like the Scarlet Witch – we have her studying the Darkhold while listening to the voice of his children who ask for help.

Of course, there are many doubts that will not be answered promptly:

Where was the new Vision?

How would Wanda connect with the Multiverse of Madness?

Will we see Monica Rambeau in the next Captain Marvel movie?

We also need to see how Falcon and the Winter Soldier fares.

Tell us if you liked the end of WandaVision




