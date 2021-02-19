The sixth chapter of WandaVision left fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe stunned. Not just for the homage to Malcolm in the middle, but also for showing Wanda expanding her powers in Westview to save Vision.

In the process, SWORD was also trapped and turned into a circus. On the other hand, Monica Rambeau contacted an aerospace engineer to safely reenter the Westview reality. Speculation about his identity did not take long to flood social networks.

In an interview for Comicbook, Teyonah Parris said that she was very impressed to learn the identity of the engineer. Also, fans won’t have to wait long to meet the mysterious character who promises to disrupt the MCU.

“I can’t wait to see what your reaction is when you meet the aerospace engineer. Everything about this show excites me. There are so many little surprises, things you don’t expect. So according to the theme that the show has already set, I’m always excited, ”she replied when asked who she is really about.

As recalled, the WandaVision episode ended with Jimmy Woo and Monica on their way to their reunion with the character. For this reason, it is expected that his identity will be revealed in the seventh chapter whose launch is scheduled for February 19 through Disney Plus.

Preferred Candidates to be the Aerospace Engineer

Henry McCoy: the furry mutant is one of the MCU’s brightest engineers. Not only did he build the X-Men blackbird, which covers the aerospace engineering specialty, he was also an agent of SWORD

Reed Richards: Mister Fantastic. He is a scientist and genius who knows electrical engineering, aerospace, chemistry and biology. The profile of the mysterious engineer fits him perfectly, and his MCU debut is only a matter of time.

Susan Storm: According to the Spanish dubbing, this mysterious character would really be an engineer. In that case, there would be no better than Sue Storm, the intelligent Fantastic 4 scientist with vast experience in space.