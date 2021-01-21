WandaVision marked the return of the Marvel Cinematic Universe through Disney Plus. References, laughs and mysteries shine through in the first chapters of the series, but the multiple details made more than one wonder what place it occupies in the MCU’s timeline.

In an interview with TV Line, Teyonah Parris He confirmed that this story takes place after the triumph of the Avengers over Thanos in Avengers: Endgame and gave details about his character. However, the lack of details that function as a bridge are yet to be revealed in the new chapters.

“[WandaVision] starts right after the events of Endgame. For Monica it is obviously years later than when we saw her as a child in Captain Marvel “, Parris explained before adding that also” we can find out what has been happening with her during those years that we lost, how she has grown and evolved. “

Now, fans are left to wait to close the loose ends. After Vision’s death in Infinity War, he did not return in Endgame. We only saw Wanda, her attempt at revenge against Thanos, and the regrets she expressed in her conversation with Hawkeye.

WandaVision: two chapters have been well received. Photo: Composition / Marvel Studios

Teyonah Parris’ role in WandaVision

It was long ago revealed that Parris would play the adult version of Monica Rambeau, the daughter of Maria Rambeau that MCU fans met as a child during Captain Marvel.

To the surprise of her followers, her character is introduced as Geraldine in the first episodes of WandaVision; something that obviously does not correspond to reality. In that sense, the actress promised that eventually the mystery around Monica will be solved.