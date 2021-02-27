WandaVision, the hit Disney Plus series, has all fans in suspense for the latest episode that will end the surreal story. In its eight chapters, we saw Wanda and Vision’s ideal life crumble, while reality threatens to undermine the protagonist.

Agatha harkness showed Wanda’s past to the audience. Thus, great secrets were revealed and the truth about heroin was discovered: “I know what you are. You have no idea how dangerous you are. It was supposed to be a myth, but this is chaos magic and this makes you the Scarlet Witch. “

Once the protagonist is free of the trance, it shows a heartbreaking scene to be aware of everything that happened. Much has been speculated on the mental stability of the character and if he could become the next great threat of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but a new advance would reverse these theories.

Parents and children reunited in advance. Photo: Disney

The official WandaVision account shared the first promotional image of the ninth and last chapter to make the wait for its premiere on March 6 more enjoyable. At the same time, he announced that Wanda will not lose her sanity and will have the support of her family to face Harkness.

How and where to watch episode 9 of WandaVision?

The WandaVision Chapter 9 It will premiere this Saturday, March 6, 2021 through Disney Plus. The times in which the episodes of this production will be available in Latin America are the following:

Peru: 3.00 am

Argentina: 5.00 am

Mexico: 2.00 am

Chile: 5.00 am

What is WandaVision about?

Combining the classic style of sitcoms with the MCU, the series tells the story of Wanda Maximoff and Vision, two beings with superpowers who live an idyllic life on the outskirts of a city until one day they begin to suspect that not everything is what it seems. .