The last chapters of WandaVision have been the reason for numerous theories among fans about how the series could end and how the dramatic story of the superheroine would conclude Wanda maximoff.

Due to various speculations, the Explorer Entertainment medium interviewed the director of the program, Matt shakman, and asked his opinion about the desired end.

“I hope they feel that the trip was satisfactory for them. I know there are so many assumptions out there. There will be a lot of people who will certainly be disappointed by one theory or another ”, replied the manager.

WandaVision 1×09 – trailer

Likewise, Shakman stressed that part of the creation of WandaVision was to explain, in a certain way, how the heroine fights the pain of having lost her partner in battle.

“What holds it all together is that he has a big heart. It is a love story, loss, and I think that resonates even more in this crazy pandemic that we are all trying to survive. I think we can all understand where Wanda comes from, ”he explained.

The director of the program Disney Plus He also expressed his gratitude to the viewers for having enjoyed the fiction from the beginning. “It’s wonderful to see that it has inspired so much interest from fans. We share the various memes and stuff on TikTok among the cast, crew, and writers. It is so wonderful that we did this with so much love and passion, and it has been received with so much love and passion by the fans, ”he concluded.

Chapter 9 of WandaVision, which will be the last, will premiere on Friday, March 5, 2021 through the streaming platform of ‘The House of the Mouse’.