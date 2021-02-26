While WandaVision has won over fans of Marvel’s MCU, it has also given a different aura to superhero stories. With Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany of protagonists, its end is closer and closer.

In chapter 8 of WandaVision, we have learned the true intentions of Agtha Harkness and the extent that Maximoff’s power can have. One scene in particular reminds us that the long-awaited mutants are getting closer and closer.

Spoiler Warning

WandaVision 1×08 review: the identity revealed

Through magic, Agatha leads Wanda to relive her past traumas. They go through their childhood in Sokovia, the death of their parents and their early life with Pietro.

Although no details are given of how the brothers obtain their powers, WandaVision takes us to the youth of the Maximoffs, the one where they are captured by HYDRA. This is where we see the avenger in her first interaction with the Mind Stone, which ends up exposing her future as a heroine.

Agatha mentions that the stone was able to revive the magic that had “died” in it, but still does not understand how it managed to warp reality in Westview.

After watching a scene from Age of Ultron, where Wanda and Vision discuss the grief surrounding the loss of a loved one, we return to the present and appreciate how Maximoff comes to SWORD in search of his partner’s body.

It is here where the meeting between Wanda and Tyler Hayward takes place, who indicates that Vision is not complete, but in pieces. “We are dismantling the most important weapon ever made,” says the director, to which Wanda replies “but he is all I have.”

Upon reaching him, the avenger realizes that he is no longer the one she fell in love with and leaves. He comes to Westview, specifically the land where they were going to build their house and cries. From here, WandaVision chapter 8 takes us to see the power of Maximoff, from whom a red aura flows and creates everything we have seen in the series.

Coming out of Agatha’s trance, Wanda goes out onto the street after hearing her children scream. The witch indicates that she has already understood who she really is: “I know what you are. You have no idea how dangerous you are, “says Harkness pointing to Maximoff, “It was supposed to be a myth, but this is chaos magic, Wanda, and this makes you the Scarlet Witch” .

Yes, for the first time in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a character has called her by the name she was given in the comics.