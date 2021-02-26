Since the premiere of WandaVision via streaming, many fans eagerly await each chapter to learn about the adventures of the Scarlet Witch and her partner Vision after the events in Avengers: endgame.

Chapter 8 premiered this February 26 on the streaming service Disney Plus and showed how Wanda comes to understand who she really is thanks to Agatha’s help. However, something that has attracted attention is the post-credit scene of the recent episode that presents a totally different Vision.

Pictures show Tyler hawyard (Josh Stamberg), director of SWORD, who uses the power of Stark Industries to revive a new version of Vision. “We’ve taken this thing apart and reassembled a million times. Tested all existing and existing power supplies, when only a little energy directly from the source was enough “, he explained.

Vision. Photo: Disney Plus

As could be seen in the scene, this Vision is white as in the original Marvel comics. Seconds later, two versions of the same character start an intense fight.

This has caused many fans to have high expectations of what will happen in the next episode, especially since there is only one chapter left for WandaVision so that it finalizes and solves the doubts that remain pending.

Release date of chapter 9 of WandaVision

WandaVision Chapter 9 will premiere on Friday March 5, 2021 through Disney Plus.

What is Wandavision about?

Wanda Maximoff and Vision, two super-powerful beings who enjoy their ideal life, begin to suspect that not everything is what it seems. Thus, reality and fantasy will come together to confuse both the protagonists and the audience.