Agustín Longueira became famous for being – albeit briefly – the bodyguard of Wanda Nara. The bodyguard was fired by Mauro Icardi after a question and answer on social media, in which he had definitely pushed the limit. At least as regards the sensitivity of the PSG player. “Ami Wanda”, a follower had asked him. “Who doesn’t love her,” Agustin replied. But then a hot question and its answer made him lose his job. “Would you go with Wanda?”, The follower pressed him. “Why not?” Agustin replied without concern. And this after specifying that he has no problems having a relationship with a married woman. Mauro Icardi has never seen us again. And during the Intruders program, the bodyguard confirmed that he was no longer called to accompany Wanda. Clearer than that…