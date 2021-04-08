Wanda maximoff earned the respect and affection of Marvel fans after his appearance on WandaVision, and no wonder, since he showed us everything he is capable of with his power.

It’s completely normal for comic book fans to suddenly lose their minds and start epic fights to see who is the strongest character, and this happened recently.

The last clash involved Wanda and Superman, since the fans of Marvel they ensure that the Scarlet Witch I could humiliate him in a fight.

After seeing what Wanda was able to do using his magic, some fans began to assure that he could beat Superman in a face-to-face duel, and they expressed it in various publications on social networks.

Twitter became a battlefield between followers of DC and of Marvel because of these assertions, which might make sense.

It all started with a post on the account @spiderdip who did not seem to agree very much with this approach.

‘WandaVision made people think that Wanda could beat Superman What the heck? Superman would win easily. ‘

This comment blew up the answer section, as many people claim that the Scarlet Witch sweep with him kryptonian in seconds.

Of course, there was someone who gave an answer a little closer to reality, since the winner of this fight would not be determined by power, but by the writers.

Others felt sorry for others to see several adults fighting to determine the winner of a duel between fictional characters.

As in these cases, a consensus will never be reached on who is superior, as this answer is subject to subjective thinking.

Who knows maybe Neil deGrasse Tyson come out soon with hard data to get us out of doubt about a possible duel between Wanda and Superman.

