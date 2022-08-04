Wanda Vázquez leaves the court on bail this Thursday, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Alejandro Granadillo (AP)

The US authorities announced this Thursday criminal charges against the former governor of Puerto Rico Wanda Vázquez, who held office between 2019 and 2021, for alleged corruption during the campaign for re-election in 2020. Vázquez, who was arrested today in San Juan by the FBI and has been released on $50,000 bail, is accused of conspiracy to commit a crime, as well as receiving a bribe for his campaign and wire fraud, the Department of Justice explained in a statement. The former governor, whose passport has been withdrawn and who insists on her innocence, faces a possible sentence of 20 years in prison.

The news has shaken the island, which since the passage of the hurricane Maria in 2017 and the political crisis derived from 2019, does not raise its head, chaining calamities that are substantiated in the dysfunctionality of public services, as evidenced by the frequent blackouts due to malfunctioning of the electrical network, in addition to a growing citizen disaffection with the political class . The island declared bankruptcy in 2017, whose restructuring plan was approved by a US federal court last January. The pandemic ended up weighing down the unsuccessful recovery after years of growing crisis.

“Today’s charges, while remarkable in many respects, are yet another example of allegations of corporate corruption targeting elected officials in the United States,” said Corey Amundson, chief of the Justice Department’s public integrity section, at a conference. of press. The official refers to the $300,000 bribe that Vázquez received from a Venezuelan-Italian banker, Julio M. Herrera Velutini, so that the politician would appoint a banking regulator favorable to the interests of the businessman. The payment was made to intermediaries, at the time political consultants of the then governor. One of them is a former FBI agent who, like Herrera Velutini, has also been charged. Both are currently outside the island, in the United Kingdom and Spain, respectively, from where the island’s authorities expect them to be extradited. If so, they would face charges that could carry the same sentence as Vázquez, up to 20 years in prison.

Justice considers it proven that Vázquez accepted the donation to his campaign by Herrera in exchange for replacing in February 2020 the uncomfortable commissioner of the regulatory agency for financial institutions (OCIF, in its English acronym), which audited the accounts of the bank owned by Herrera, Bancredito International Bank, for irregularities, to replace him with a former consultant of the entity.

“Public corruption is not a victimless crime. The victim is the people. Therefore, today’s arrest is not a cause for celebration. It is unfortunate to have to see each other here once again due to the illegal conduct of public officials,” said Joseph González, director of the FBI in Puerto Rico, at the press conference held in San Juan. In March, a political advisor to the former governor and the president of Bancredito already pleaded guilty to participating in the bribery scheme.

In May 2017, Puerto Rico filed for bankruptcy law sunk by debt, of some 73,000 million dollars. Ricardo Roselló was then governor of the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, evicted two years later from power by massive protests by thousands of islanders, tired of endemic corruption and government inaction. Vázquez was then responsible for the Department of Justice, a position he held in the most turbulent period on the island (2017-2019) and for which he also found himself in the eye of the hurricane after intervening in favor of his daughter and son-in-law after a robbery. at their home, which led to an investigation from which she was exonerated. As head of Women’s Affairs, he had previously been the target of criticism for not being sufficiently involved in the fight against this scourge, according to complaints from activist groups. When Roselló resigned in 2019, when the following positions in the ranking were vacant, Vázquez acceded to the governorship by carom to complete his term until the next elections.

The arrest of the former governor coincides with a wave of cases of corruption of public officials on the island, including the arrests of nine mayors so far this year.

Investigators believe that after Vázquez’s 2020 electoral defeat, Herrera also tried to bribe her successor, named in the indictment as Public Official A. The current governor of Puerto Rico, Pedro Pierluisi, is not being investigated, according to authorities. After learning of Vázquez’s arrest, Pierluisi assured that he will continue to collaborate with federal authorities to combat political corruption on the island, which he described as a “social evil.” “No one is above the law in Puerto Rico. In my Administration there is zero tolerance against corruption”, he stressed.

