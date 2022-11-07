“My betrayals? They talked about everything and it’s not true. A workmate of mine, the rapper. I did a shoot for a sportswear brand. A company chose it, not me. Then it worked well, we sold all in two days. And his manager offered me to participate in his video clip and it all started from there. I am one who immediately becomes friends with people. A week before he had started a war with his ex one plus one but it’s not true. We’ve been getting closer to Maxi for some time. I’m not complicated, I’ve never asked for money. Whenever the children are free, I call him and bring the children to him. For years already. Icardi? I love him , for me he is the most important person in the world and he knows that I will always be there. That’s not true, I’m still his agent. Nothing is true. He knows that beyond everything he is the father of the girls. He tells you things in my face. Mixing private life and work has perhaps ruined things a bit. I have to make choices with which does not agree. It’s hard for me to change my mind. I closed the contract with some Italian intermediaries with Galatasaray and also from Inter to PSG. Difficult football world? They sent me to that country in every way, they kill themselves. I signed the separation. I am still very determined, I live near him for the sake of the children. Also not to change the school “.

“Icardi? He’s angry. I was in Argentina, I signed the separation, I was working and recording broadcasts. He called me 24 hours a day, I was in the studio. He called me a laughing stock for the untrue story with L-Gante. I am not afraid of him. I am afraid of not being able to find stability. He did not agree with my decision. He must not be forgiven for anything. From the thing that you. broken last year, in life you have to make choices. I make a choice to protect the family. The little girls? Fortunately they are far from TV, from social networks. I’m in another world. I explained it to the boys. It’s not cool, but they figured it was best for everyone. We will see. If I go back? I’m not back in my choice, I don’t like playing with these things. At this moment I feel that it is the best way to have some peace of mind. Better to walk away when things are not going well. I will never regret spending all the time with my children. I’m sorry it went like this with Mauro, I thought I was growing old next to the man I had chosen. Must go on. Show your children that whatever happens, you need to seek happiness. I would not want them to stay in a place where they are not happy. I wish Mauro the best, peace and quiet. He is happy in Turkey, he is back to scoring. To myself? Health. I have five children which depends on me. If I’m not there tomorrow what happens? I think a lot about this “.