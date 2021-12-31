2021 for the Marvel Cinematic Universe was full of revelations and also great female characters that stole the attention of fans. Heroines like Wanda, Sylvie, Kate Bishop and Yelena Belova They proved to be hugely important to some of this year’s big releases, be it on Wandavision, Loki, Hawkeye and Black Widow.

In the next note we remember a little about him The MCU heroines who won over fans in 2021 .

Wanda (Scarlet Witch)

The first heroine to steal fans’ hearts was Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), who by the end of Wandavision managed to become Scarlet Witch (Scarlet Witch).

Scarlet Witch learned more about her powers on the Wandavision series. Photo: Marvel / Disney Plus

Her heartbreaking story of losing her brother Pietro (Quicksilver) and her husband Vision made audiences empathize with heroin.

Sylvie Laufeydottir

One of the surprises of 2021 was the introduction of Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), the female version of Loki, who captivated with her powers of manipulation and chemistry alongside Thor’s brother.

Sylvie was the trigger for the multiverse in the Loki series. Photo: Disney Plus

His character ended up being even more crucial for the end of the Disney Plus series, since he was in a few words the cause of the great unraveling of the multiverse.

Kate bishop

For those who saw Hawkeye, they will know that young Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) is charisma made person from the moment she appears.

Kate Bishop in Hawkeye. Photo: Twitter / @ hawkeyeofficial

The fanatic and companion of Clint Barton is perhaps the most empathetic female character of 2021, because despite her clumsiness, she shows to have a big heart throughout the series.

Yelena Belova

We first met Yelena (Florence Pugh) in the movie Black Widow, in which she showed that she could match Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff.

Florence Pugh is Yelena Belova in Black Widow. Photo: broadcast

Belova is the perfect combination of rudeness and humor, this was also demonstrated in her reappearance in the Hawkeye series, in which she shared the screen with Kate Bishop and Clint Barton.