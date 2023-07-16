Maxi Lopez posted on Threads railing against the airline that was supposed to fly him from Frankfurt to Argentina

The news, launched by Argentina regarding the alleged leukemia that would have affected Wanda Nara, is making the rounds on the web and has shaken not only the world of social networks, but also Wanda’s family, including Maxi Lopez.

The former striker, in fact, would be moving to return to Argentina to be close to his ex-wife. This is confirmed by a post by the former Catania and Milan among others, who lashed out, making a post on Threads, against an airline, which is allegedly delaying its flight to Argentina:

“They steal your money by making you pay more tickets and there is always a delay in connections. If I miss the flight to visit my children, I set fire to Frankfurt. He who warns does not betray,” wrote Maxi Lopez. A strong message that clarifies her desire to return home to be close to her children and Wanda. See also Bagnaia: "The key to the title? Consistency". Quartararo: "I will push to the limit"

