Wanda and Zaira Nara had a great time in Ibiza. Without Mauro Icardi and Jakob Von Plessen, the sisters went wild. Not without some controversy. “Ibiza with your sister is recommended by any doctor,” wrote the Argentine model. Just Icardi’s wife ended up at the center of a controversy for having almost received a kiss from a man during a concert. This is Eddie Rodríguez, Zaira’s stylist and staff member. In relation to the video that immediately went viral, Wanda felt she had to clarify some things and showed the chat with the man. In the exchange we read Wanda who writes: “Naaaaa, it turns out you’re my lover”. The joking and ironic tones immediately made it clear that the gossip was unjustified.