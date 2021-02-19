The Paris Saint-Germain player, Mauro Icardi, turned 28 years old and the greetings on social networks were not long in coming. His wife, Wanda Nara, dedicated a deep post to him that, like the one a few days ago for Valentine’s Day, expresses her unconditional love for the forward.

“Ten birthdays together, and many dreams fulfilled and many others to fulfill … You are one of those people who deserve more than three wishes and I will always be there trying to give you everything I can and more to make you happy … Happy birthday Mauro Icardi, I love you “, was what the model wrote.

But the relatives were not the only ones since their French teammates also remembered the scorer. Neymar, Leandro Paredes, Kylian Mbappé, Ander Herrera, Moise Kean, Thilo Kehrer and Alessandro Florenzi greeted him through the networks while still enjoying the good present of the Parisian team, which comes from beating Barcelona 4 to 1 for the corresponding match to the first leg of the knockout stages of the Champions League.

On February 14, on Valentine’s Day, the businesswoman had already dedicated a few words to her where she mentioned what the special date means to her: “Valentine’s Day is …: Cook your love every day, wait for him with the best milanesa sandwiches prepared by me at 3:00 a.m. after a game or just go down to the kitchen at dawn and prepare the best chicken and avocado club sandwiches in the world (just because you’re craving), make your favorite desserts in the afternoon and being the best in bed … He buys everything else with his card … I love you Mauro Icardi ”.

In addition, in the videos published by Wanda during the celebrations, he can be seen joking with his birthday “ cake ”, since it was a bottle of Fernet with a candle on top while the guests sang happy birthday.

Mauro Icardi’s particular cake! Via Instagram.

The former Inter will be at the disposal of the Argentine coach, Mauricio Pochettino, to face Monaco on Sunday, who is located fourth in the standings (PSG 2nd, one point behind the leader Lille), in a duel that will be very even in the Ligue 1. In any case, the most anticipated match will be the return leg against Barcelona for the Champions League, on Wednesday March 10 at 5:00 pm in the Parque de los Príncipes.

Look also

