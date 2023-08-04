“I am shocked and worried.” Wanda Nara’s father, Andres Nara, thus commented on the latest news on the health conditions of his daughter who was diagnosed with a blood disease following the detection of some abnormal parameters and subsequent tests. Relations between them have never been simple, but the Argentine television face has decided to cancel all her upcoming television engagements. Among these Dancing 2023, the Argentine format of Dancing with the stars: she will not take part in the show with her partner Alicia Barbasola to be close to her daughter.

“I read his statements and it shocked me – he said -. On social media he says he is fine and that he has no intention of doing any treatment but after three days I find myself reading all of his stories while having breakfast and I can say that I am worried ”. In a brief interview reported by Il Corriere, the Argentine television face then commented on his daughter’s choice not to undergo treatment to follow her husband, Mauro Icardi, to Istanbul: “They decided so while Valentino (the eldest son who had with Maxi Lopez, ed) remains to play at the River. Maxi would like to keep all three of her children and take them to England as far as I know. However, she also disagrees because she didn’t think her situation was that serious at first. If, on the other hand, you are really sure of what the results say, the situation is serious ”.

Finally, on family relationships, he added: “Maxi and Mauro are two good fathers, very attentive and present. I don’t know what happened but Maxi isn’t very happy, I see him angry. With Icardi, on the other hand, I have no relationship”.