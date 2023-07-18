Icardi’s wife wanted to protect her children and would have liked to prevent them from reading anything about her condition on the internet

Wanda Nara breaks the silence. After hospitalization for tests and the leak of alleged leukemia, she tells on social media what she is facing, attacking those who have spread a diagnosis even before he could talk about it with his children.

Wanda nara the message on social media — "Here I am after a few days of needing to myself," she wrote in a long post on Instagram Wanda Nara starting the story of the last days. "On Wednesday I decided to do a routine analysis, as I do when I travel or at least once a year. Some values ​​​​didn't go well and I made the decision to be hospitalized to integrate with other checks that went well" . According to what emerged, Wanda Nara she would arrive at the hospital with abdominal pain. Journalist Guillermo Lobo de La Nacion had reported that high white blood cell values ​​and a dilated spleen had emerged.

the desire to protect the children — In the Instagram post he has Wanda Nara explained that Thursday, independently “I left the clinic for further investigations. I did so trying to get more information on the results obtained. Like all mothers I tried to hide my fears and anxieties from my son. Especially because I did not have an accurate diagnosis “. At that point Nara attacks those who spread the news of leukemia, which neither confirms nor denies in the message. “Unfortunately” continues Wanda Nara “my children have had confirmation from a journalist of a diagnosis that I did not have. The medicine is not accurate, not even 24 hours had passed. My children have always found out everything from me, this would not be was the exception. But I would have chosen to do it with more results and studies in hand”.

At the end of your message Wanda Nara thank everyone who stood by her, from family to friends. "I'm already at home waiting for further tests." Finally, she points out that she will keep the results private always with her children in mind. In the hours after the news broke, Mauro Icardi posted photos with the two of them on Instagram and simply the image of a heart and the lion as a comment. Also maxi lopez, first husband of Wanda Nara and father of Valentino, Benedicto and Costantino (while Francesca and Isabella are from Icardi), he flew to Buenos Aires to be with his children.