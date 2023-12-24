Wanda Nara triumphs on Dancing with the Stars: when lady Icardi's costume 'exploded'

Wanda Nara triumphed on Dancing with the Stars paired with dancer Pasquale La Rocca (who achieved success together with Luisella Costamagna in 2022) beating a splendid Simona Ventura. Mauro Icardi's partner has conquered the public since the first episode of the Rai 1 dancing show and (very) deservedly won.

And while Wanda Nara got on the jet with the Cup saying goodbye to Italy (“Goodbye Rome”), let's review one of the funniest scenes posted on social media by the Argentine showgirl, when, about ten days ago, the costume did not close during the rehearsals of the program… Look at the gallery

Wanda Nara and Pasquale la Rocca at Dancing with the Stars 2023 (photo Lapresse)



