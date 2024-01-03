Wanda Nara, tiny bikini in Dubai, explosive lady Icardi

Happy New Year's Wanda Nara to his followers? Spectacular.

There Argentine showgirlfresh from the splendid victory (triumph given the numbers…) a Dancing with the Stars 2023 paired with the dancer Pasquale La Rocca post a photo with a bikini from Dubai beach which on the A side is really explosive.

The fans approve and in a couple of days over 600 thousand likes arrive. Look at the photo in the gallery.

Mauro Icardi's partner is truly spectacular. About the Argentine striker, who became an idol of Galatasaray fans after a year and a half of goals in succession (with victory in the championship round, the Giallorossi had not won the title since 2019): in the last few hours there have been insistent rumors of his return to Inter. Rumors that rise to altitude… (read here).

Wanda Nara and the night of her triumph on Dancing with the Stars







Subscribe to the newsletter

