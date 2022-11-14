Over the last few hours the name of Wanda Nara has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. This time, however, the reasons do not concern the love story with Mauro Icardi but seem to be much more serious. According to the latest rumors, in fact, his neighbors would be ready to take the influencer to court: let’s find out why.

Trouble in sight for Wanda Nara. It is from these last hours the news that the neighbors of the ex-wife of Mauro Icardi they would be ready to sue you. The reason? The accusation would be very serious and would concern yours apartment in Milan with a view of the San Siro Stadium.

The news about Wanda Nara was made known by the newspaper ‘La Repubblica’. According to the well-known newspaper, in 2018 in the building of Wanda Nara and of the now ex-husband Mauro Icardi, two interventions were detected by the municipality of Milan abusive.

According to what ‘La Repubblica’ always informs, this situation would never have been resolved and, moreover, would have made all the condominiums in the building lose access to the Ecobonus 110%. Hence the decision to turn to a law firm with the consequent choice to bring the influencer to court.

Wanda Nara, her neighbors decide to take her to court: the words of the influencer

It must be said that following the publication of the news, Mauro Icardi’s ex-wife has not yet released any statement and has decided to remain silent. In March 2022, however, Wanda Nara was exposed on the issue unauthorized because of his lawyer who stated: