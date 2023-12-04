Wanda Nara tears at Dancing with the Stars: “I’m starting to feel tired and pressure”

“I’m starting to feel tired, I feel the pressure of having to prove more and more, but I feel that I can’t do more than this – Wanda Nara said in tears on Dancing with the Stars in the usual clip preceding the performance – I collapsed. In my case it is a challenge with myself and my fears. And my children asked me if I was coming home for Christmas…”. The Argentine showgirl adds: “My youngest daughter got 1 in one test and 2 in another, because I’m not there.”

Wanda Nara and Pasquale La Rocca applause and record at Dancing with the Stars

However, on stage Wanda Nara demonstrates once again that she is a strong woman with character: also on Saturday evening he gave an applause-worthy performance paired with Pasquale La Rocca on the notes of “I put a spell on you”.

Wanda Nara number 1. The Dancing with the Stars ranking leaves no room or doubt: first Icardi’s wife together with Pasquale Rocca, then Giovanni Terzi and Giada Lini, with Simona Ventura and Samuel Peron in third position. Off the podium at the moment are Lorenzo Tano and Lucrezia Lando who precede Teo Mammucari and Anastasia Kuzmina. Sara Croce and Luca Favilla finish after eliminating Carlotta Mantovan – Moreno Porcu in the play-off. Antonio Caprarica flanked by Maria Ermachkova ended up in the play-off but before starting the exhibition he announced that he wanted to retire at least temporarily. “The doctor tells me that if I don’t stop I’ll hurt myself” explained the journalist that he will try to get back into the race when the repechage begins.

Wanda Nara, the words about Icardi on Dancing with the Stars

During Dancing with the Stars, Wanda Nara said on Saturday evening: “What if Icardi helps me at home? Mauro does everything, he’s a complete man”. At the end of the episode, the Argentine showgirl flew to her family in Turkey for a few hours.

Mauro Icardi and Galatasaray in the Champions League play-off

Icardi (25 goals and 5 assists in 23 seasonal games) and his Galatasaray they are chasing a repeat in the championship after last season’s victory: it is a head-to-head duel with their cousins ​​Fenerbahce, while in the Champions League the last match of the group on the Copenhagen pitch will be decisive: the two teams are equal on points (5) with Manchester United in their wake (at 4) and they are playing for second place which is worth qualifying for the round of 16 behind Bayern Munich (who won the group and are flying high at 13).

