The model and influencer Wanda Nara continues to be confirmed as one of the most attractive girls in social media showing off her beauty and pretty figure in each of her publications where she has delighted her followers.

Wanda Nara is a model and businesswoman who has gained great fame on social networks, as well as gaining great fans due to the different projects in which she participates; In addition to that, the Argentine is a partner of the Galatasaray soccer player, Mauro Icardiof which he is also its representative.

The Argentine model has also been a television presenter in her native country and has gained great popularity on social networks not only for her beauty, but also for her great charisma, which she has been able to complement with the incorporation into a large number of projects in which has participated, since she is not only immersed in the world of modeling but also launched her own makeup brand with “Wandanaracosmetics” It has been widely accepted by users.

Wanda Nara shows off a tremendous figure in a beautiful red outfit/Photo: Instagram

on this occasion Nara turned on social networks by showing her spectacular figure and beauty by sharing a photo session wearing a spicy lingerie set in red with daring poses, revealing her best curves and attributes, receiving thousands of likes and hundreds of comments where the praise was immediate from her fans.

Wanda Nara She has been characterized by sharing part of her daily life, as well as aspects of her work modeling her own line of cosmetics, but she has also known how to show off her beauty and pretty figure in each of her publications, sometimes in casual clothes or in a business suit. bathroom delighting his more than 15.6 million followers on Instagram.