The model and influencer Wanda Nara continues to confirm herself as one of the most attractive girls on social networks, showing off her beauty and pretty figure in each of her publications where she has delighted her followers and this time she did it from the Lusail Stadium, where the Argentine National Team was proclaimed world champion.

Wanda Nara has not only become known for her relationship with the Galatasaray soccer player, Mauro Icardi, of whom she is also his representative and with whom she has initiated a separation process according to various media, although up to now the model and The footballer have not made anything official.

The Argentine model She has gained great popularity on social networks not only for her beauty, but also for her great charisma that she has been able to complement with the incorporation into a large number of projects in which she has participated, since she is not only immersed in the world of modeling but also She launched her own makeup brand with “Wandanaracosmetics” which has been widely accepted by users.

Wanda Nara prior to the World Cup final between Argentina and France/Photo: Instagram

on this occasion Nara met with his children at the Lusail Stadium to witness the final of the Qatar World Cup 2022, where Argentina was proclaimed world champion by beating France on penalties. The Argentine model wore the albiceleste shirt in the stadium and blue jeans. This has not been the only time that she shows her support for her team, because a few days ago she shared an image in a white bra showing his support for Argentina.

We recommend you read

Wanda Nara She has been characterized by sharing part of her daily life, as well as aspects of her work modeling her own line of cosmetics, but she has also known how to show off her beauty and pretty figure in each of her publications, sometimes in casual clothes or in a business suit. bathroom delighting his more than 15.5 million followers on Instagram.