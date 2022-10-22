The Argentine press exploded with rumors of a romance between the urban artist L-Ghent and Wanda Nara after they were seen caramelized in a bowling alley in Quilmes. As is known, the businesswoman made her breakup with soccer player Mauro Icardi official and now she enjoys being single.

However, apparently, everything would have been part of the marketing to publicize the new video clip of the 22-year-old musician, “The Last Romantic”, starring the model and which already borders on four million views one day after its premiere.

Both looked in love and had passionate scenes that left more than one with their mouths open. The musical launch took place in Pinar de Rocha, a busy nightclub in Buenos Aires, where the couple shared with the media.

“It’s a job we really enjoy, and maybe part of the song was inspired by the sequence we spent there” commented L-Gante, excited, at the premiere of the video clip.

How much did Wanda Nara charge to appear in the L-Ghent video clip?

According to the journalist Lucas Bertero of the program “A la tarde”, Wanda Nara would have billed almost 20,000 dollars to become the protagonist of the new theme of L-Gante.

“The day of the recording, in one of the scenes, when they were all relaxed, there was a talk between Wanda and Kennys Palacios, her stylist. The bed scene came. They were kind of kidding about how far they were going to go with that scene,” he said.

“She (Wanda Nara) says ‘they paid me $16,000, imagine if I wasn’t going to do it.’ The price that Wanda charged L-Ghent and the record company is 16,000 dollars, signed and I will seal it here” Bertero added.

L-Ghent, the musical phenomenon that shakes Argentina

The Cumbia 420 musician, Elian Valenzuela, better known as L-Gante, has become one of the great exponents of current urban music in Argentina. After releasing his first song in 2017, his career skyrocketed, to the point of being praised by former president Cristina Kirchner herself and summoned to record a song with the successful music producer Bizarrap.

L-Gante, the ragpicker who is telling the time in Argentina. Photo: Government of Argentina

Despite the success he has achieved, L-Ghent remains humble and cares about his fans. An example of this was seen in the free concert that I gave, in February 2022, in the Park of the Ministry of Culture. The ragpicker sang the songs from his album L-Gante Rkt for 45,000 people, which exceeded 270 million views on YouTube.

L-Ghent provided a free concert for more than 40,000 people. Photo: Government of Argentina

“I find it very interesting that all the people can come, the ones I met outside, who are for me, mainly, those who perhaps do not have the possibility of going to a show that we do out there,” he commented at the event .