Wanda Nara vents on social media: “I want to tell you what happened”

“Hello everyone, here I am, after a few days in which I needed time for myself, and I want to tell you a little about what happened. On Wednesday, I decided on my own to do a routine analysisas I usually do whenever I travel or at least once a year. Some values ​​went wrong and I made the decision to be hospitalized to carry out other checks that went well”. This is Wanda Nara’s message on social media, after the rumors from Argentina about the suspected lucemia that allegedly hit Mauro Icardi’s wife.



“Thursday, still alone, I left that clinic to do further studies in a specialized place. I did it trying to contribute more information, with the results of my first studies. Like all mothers, I have tried to hide my fears and anxieties in front of my childrenespecially without an accurate diagnosis,” explains the Argentine showgirl.

“Unfortunately, they learned about it from a journalist on Friday, when even I didn’t know the results yet. The medicine is not exact and at that moment not even 24 hours had passed since the first checks. I would not have made an exception, my children would have known everything from me, but I would have decided to tell them having more exams in hand and above all with my times. I thank my family, friends and all of you for showing me love. I’m already at home waiting for further checks, following the indications of the professionals who accompany me. I will keep everything in my privacy, especially since I want to protect my children,” the words of Wanda Nara.

