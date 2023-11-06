Wanda Nara deserves applause: she conquers the audience and jury at Dancing with the Stars 2023

Wanda Nara is enchanting everyone on Dancing with the Stars (paired with Pasquale La Rocca who won the last edition of the dancing show with Luisella Costamagna). The Argentine showgirl conquers the public with her energy and the great spontaneity that she transmits to the public of the Rai1 program that is the champion of TV ratings in prime time on Saturday evenings.

Wanda Nara, paso doble with Pasquale La Rocca and flies high in the rankings at Dancing with the Stars 2023

The paso doble in the third episode drew applause from the audience and jury. The ranking sells Wanda Nara-Pasquale La Rocca in second place (56 points), in the wake of the pair Sara Croce and Luca Favilla (at 57 points): it seems like the Inter-Juventus escape in Serie A, given that the pursuers are currently behind with Ricky Tognazzi and Tove Villfort on the virtual podium (46 points) just ahead of Teo Mammucari and Anastasia Kuzmina (45 points) and Carlotta Mantovan-Moreno Porcu (44 points).

Wanda Nara, sexy corset accident. Icardi comes to help

Immediately after the episode of Dancing with the Stars, Wanda Nara – who in recent weeks is also launching her first musical piece Bad Bitch – flew for a short blitz to Istanbul where Galatasaray striker Mauro Icardi (18 appearances and 15 goals) lives with 3 assists between the championship and Champions League for him so far). “The captain of our life” (“El Capitan de nuestras vidas”), wrote Wanda Nara in a social post, publishing the photo of her husband with the yellow-red shirt of the Turkish champions while he hugs his children. A shooting day for the Argentine showgirl and the former Inter and PSG center forward was there with her in her dressing room. Backstage a small accident with the corset and Maurito immediately ran to the rescue of his better half.

Wanda Nara prepares the fourth episode of Dancing with the Stars 2023

Just a few hours in Istanbul, but Rome calls: Wanda Nara is already in Italy to prepare for the performance in the fourth episode of Dancing with the Stars. “Anyone who knows me knows that dancing has never been my strong point,” writes Mauro Icardi’s wife, adding a couple of crying emoticons. But fans have no doubts: “But she’s very good! It’s in her blood… Innate”, they write to them. “I think you underestimate yourself, you’re very good!!!”, she reads. “You’re good, beautiful and humble and then Pasquale is the best!!” And compliments and sweet messages are pouring in for Wanda Nara who has entered everyone’s hearts in this edition of Dancing with the Stars.

