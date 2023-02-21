Wanda Nara show at the Rio Carnival

Wanda Nara queen of the Rio Carnival 2023. Lady Icardi it has also conquered the Brazilian people with the posts (photos and videos) published in these days.

“Carnaval toda la vid”, writes the Argentine showgirl on Instagram. And he was with her too Zaira.

The Nara sisters together they warmed up the already hot Brazilian environment amidst breathtaking songs and dances.

Wanda Nara and Zaira Nara, queens at the Rio Carnival

Sun, sea and Carnival: Wanda Nara and her sister Zaira protagonists of a series of photos and videos at Carnival in Rio de Janeiro (the most important in the world) which was celebrated in the past few hours and with the dream setting of Copacabana. Posts that have made their followers happy: if Wanda has over 16 million, Zaira is also a world-class influencer with 5.1 million fans of her.





Wanda Nara with Icardi at Francesca Fagnani’s Belve: “He is my husband, we are together”

Meanwhile Wanda Nara showed up in the studio at Beasts by Francesca Fagnani (debut on 21 February in the prime time of Rai2) with Mauro Icardi (the striker of the Galatasaray – star of a great season with the Turkish club and could return to the club at the end of the season Psg – in the past few hours, among other things, he celebrated his 30th birthday). The Argentine showgirl and entrepreneur was clear: “He is my husband and we will, I think, be a family for life.”

Then he clarifies: “Yes, we are together. I don’t know if we’re back together. We have always been a family, obviously I have been with Mauro for almost ten years. He is 29, therefore practically all of his life with me “. Francesca Fagnani:” So for this weekend we can say that you are still together? “Wanda Nara, laughing, replies without hesitation: “Hopefully for life! Not just for this weekend.”

Read also





Valentina Vignali, bikinis and dream swimsuits: hot walks in the Caribbean (Instagram valentinavignali)

Subscribe to the newsletter

