Hours of concern for Wanda Nara. Fans of the Argentine showgirl are anxious about her health. According to what was leaked by the Argentine TV program Intruders, Mauro Icardi’s wife-agent would have been rushed to hospital in Argentina. Wanda would have accused severe abdominal pains which would have prompted her to cancel all her work commitments, including an important photo shoot and a trip to Milan.

The facts date back to Wednesday, when the showgirl would have arrived, accompanied by the footballer, at the De Los Arcos Sanatorium in Buenos Aires, where she would have remained hospitalized for a whole day. The 36-year-old presenter would have been subjected to all the necessary checks before being discharged. On Twitter, the journalist Angel de Brito revealed: “Wanda’s matter is serious, we will investigate”. Someone else instead spoke of a “rather anguished Icardi for Wanda”. Alicia Barbasola, the wife of Andres Nara, Wanda’s father, however, assured her on Instagram: “She was discharged, nothing serious”. According to journalist Jorge Lanata, host of a radio program on Radio Mitre, Wanda Nara would suffer from leukemia. This was revealed by three different sources close to the wife of the former Inter center forward Mauro Icardi of the Los Arcos clinic, where the entrepreneur, representative and showgirl was hospitalized on Wednesday night.

“The controls gave altered results: he had high white blood cells, with a value higher than normal. He also had a distended spleen. Hence the decision to carry out other checks and hospitalize her”, explained the journalist Guillermo Lobo. Luckily Wanda Nara’s father Andrés reassured the fans: “I went to the Los Arcos clinic with my wife because I was very worried about my daughter’s health. But I’m happy because they told me that she had been discharged for a while ”. For now, no comments on social media from the interested party.