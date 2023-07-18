Wanda Nara sheds light on social media about what has happened to her in the last few days: she will maintain privacy to protect her children

After days of silence, in which the media from all over the world spoke above all, it was the turn of Wanda Nara. In a long post on Instagram, the presenter and model explained how things are and complained above all about the fact that her children discovered everything from her social networks and not from her directly.

Credit: wanda_nara – Instagram

The name of Wanda Nara, Argentine model, presenter and sports agent, has literally circulated in recent days in all the newspapers and newsletters of the world.

He didn’t do it for yet another gossip news, a world in which he now constantly lives, but for something much more serious and delicate.

Last week, in fact, following a hospitalization in one Buenos Aires clinic of Wanda, some Argentine and Spanish newspapers had declared that in the exams to which the show girl had undergone she had discovered that she had the leukemia.

She hadn’t arrived about it no official confirmation by the person concerned, but the indiscretion began to circulate quickly on the web, reaching everyone’s lips.

The words of Wanda Nara

After days of Wanda saying she has taking time for hershe decided to explain firsthand what happened to her.

On Wednesday I decided to do routine tests, as I always do every time I travel or once a year. Some values ​​went wrong and I made the decision to hospitalize myself to integrate other controls. On Thursday I decided to resign from this clinic to do more studies in a more specialized place. I did this trying to provide more information to the results of my first studies.

Subsequently, Mauro Icardi’s wife explained that in all of this, she had decided to keep the news from her children to protect them. On Friday, however, the boys received news from a reporter of a diagnosis that she didn’t yet have either.

My kids have always heard everything from me, I’ve always talked to them and this would not be the exception. But I would have chosen to do so with more results and studies in hand. And especially with my times.

In conclusion wanted to thank the family that has been close to her and said that she will continue her journey by maintaining the privacyespecially to protect her children.