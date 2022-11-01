Wanda Nara returns to Italy (without Icardi) on Rai1

Wanda Nara superstar. There Argentine showgirl and businesswoman is ready to return to Italy. Not with Mauro Icardi: no reconciliation with the former Argentine striker Inter And Psgwhich is currently in Turkey (star of Galatasaray), but a sensational new project on TV on Rai 1. Let’s see the details.

Wanda Nara in Dancing with the Stars on Rai1

Wanda Nara she has often been a protagonist on Italian television, especially on Mediaset – from Tiki Taka to the Big Brother Vip where he was a pundit – but this time it will be Rai 1 to have her as a special guest star. And in the most prestigious prime time: that of Saturday night. In fact, in an exclusive interview for ‘Los ángeles de la mañana’, where she talked about the job offers she is receiving, she was asked by the host if she will be part of her “dancing with the Stars” from Milly Carlucci. And she confirmed that she will be the protagonist in the Rai1 talent show.









Wanda Nara in Dancing with the Stars by Milly Carlucci. “They called me”

Wanda Nara will participate in Dancing with the Stars: “Yes, they called me, I have wanted to do it for a long time. I will participate and I will have to do a choreography and I will try to be at the special gala that they sometimes organize. There have already been Argentine guests like Valeria Mazza“It should be remembered that she recently spent a long time in Argentina, where among other things she was a juror in the TV program The Masked Singeras well as an actress in the videoclip ofThe Ultimate Romantic‘alongside L-Gante (with whom there would be an ongoing relationship, even if her friend Ana Rosefeld partially threw water on the gossip fire).







Subscribe to the newsletter

