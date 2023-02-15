Wanda Nara, message of love on Valentine’s Day

Wanda Nara sent a message of love on the day of Saint Valentine.

The recipient? Herself. Let’s see what the ex wrote about Mauro Icardi in an Instagram post.

Wanda Nara and the Valentine’s Day message: “Every person’s first love should be their own”

“Every person’s first love should be their own – the words of Wanda Nara in the post on social media – Good day to everyone who feels, has felt or is preparing to feel love again, never forgetting that what matters most is your own”

Wanda Nara, red lace lingerie for Valentine’s Day

Not just the message of love. Wanda Nara he also posted a couple of photos and a video selfie and kit (as well as some stories): red lace lingerie who definitely warmed the hearts of his fans on Valentine’s Day…

