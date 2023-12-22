“I found him at night with the phone looking for treatment”: Wanda Nara and the ever stronger love with Mauro Icardi

Despite the numerous ups and downs, what binds Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi seems to be a true love. According to the show girl, who discovered a few months ago that she has leukemia, in this period he is proving it to her more than ever. On Dancing with the Stars the Argentine told about an episode in particular that occurred in the first days after the diagnosis.

The love story between Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi, which has now lasted more than 10 years, had already started with a bang. She, in fact, was linked to Maxi Lopez, also a footballer and friend of Icardi, with whom he had three children. For Mauro, Wanda broke off the story with Lopez.

With the former Inter Argentinian, now at Galatasaray, it is married in 2014 and with him she then had two daughters, born in 2015 and 2016.

Their history It hasn't always been a bed of roses. As is known, their names have often ended up in the pages of magazines gossip. Alleged crisis of marriage and relations extramarital affairs have put the continuation of their story at serious risk, but in the end they have always remained together and today it would seem that they are united more than ever.

Wanda Nara, Icardi and the disease

Theirs relationship it seems to have happened strengthened even more so since a few months ago. Precisely since Wanda has unfortunately discovery of being affected by leukemia.

According to what the Argentine presenter and model told us, he has suffered a lot when together they discovered the battle that was unfolding before them.

Wanda herself told it to Dancing with the StarsItalian program to which is participating in these weeks:

When I was diagnosed with leukemia he went crazy, he couldn't sleep. I found him at 4 in the morning with his phone looking for the treatment to do.

For Nara the absolute priority is her children, as she recently told Mara Venier to Sunday In. The fear of leaving them alone too soon is the only one that worries her.

Know that Mauro is there with them at this moment in which, for various reasons, she is away from home, it makes her feel more peaceful: