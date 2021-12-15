Home » News » Wanda Nara: new crisis with Icardi?

In the last few hours, Wanda Nara has left everyone speechless; the beautiful showgirl has chosen to change her nickname on Instagram, eliminating her husband’s cogno. But what happened? Will the couple be experiencing a new crisis? Let’s see together what Nara said about it.

Just a few weeks ago, Wanda Nara and your husband Mauro Icardi they had reassured all their fans by revealing that the difficult crisis they had been through was finally over; now, however, a social move made by the beautiful showgirl has done worry everyone.

The Nara today has in fact decided to change her nickname on Instagram, thus rekindling all the gossip about a possible crisis between her and the well-known football player PSG. But what happened? The two will really be again in crisis?

Let’s find out what Wanda said about it, to explain hers unexpected choice.

Wanda Nara deletes her husband’s surname from Instagram

Read also: Big Brother Vip: Wanda Nara becomes a TV series… spicy

The very popular Instagram profile from Wanda Nara in the last few hours it has undergone a change that has done a lot discuss. The prosecutor of Mauro Icardi, in fact, has decided to eliminate her husband’s surname from hers social profile, to replace it with her maiden name.

Wanda’s choice alarmed and worried all her followers who immediately assumed that between her and the well-known footballer there were again some problems.

To immediately appease all the rumors, Nara intervened, and in an interview with the Argentine program Flor de Equipo, she wanted to explain her partner decision:

“I applied to Instagram a while ago for to promote mine beauty brand. Only in these days has the request been approved “.

Apparently, between Wanda and Mauro things are going well, and the change of nickname of the attorney was dictated only by the needs of marketing! What do you think of it? Will this really be the case or is the couple hiding something from us?