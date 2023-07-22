The footballer could change team and move to Argentina to be close to his wife: the indiscretion

In recent days the name of Wanda Nara has occupied ample space in the pages of gossip newspapers. After the numerous rumors that emerged regarding her state of health, the influencer decided to break the silence. Following the diagnosis of alleged leukemia, Mauro Icardi’s wife intervened asking to respect the privacy of the family especially to protect her children.

A few days ago, news about Wanda Nara began to circulate that left all her fans speechless. Following the hospitalization of the wife of Mauro Icardi in Argentina and following the news of some failed exams, some journalists made public a shocking news:

Wanda Nara has leukemia.

Following the rumors circulated, the person concerned was forced to intervene on her Instagram page where she published a long post in which she asked everyone to respect the privacy of his family in order to protect his children.

In recent days, another gossip has hit the Icardi family. According to rumors circulating, it seems that the soccer player decided to move to Argentina in order to be as close to his wife as possible. According to what has emerged from the South American media, it seems that the attacker is ready for new negotiations that will see him as a protagonist in Argentina.

At the moment these are only rumors that have not yet been confirmed or denied by those directly involved. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if there will be further updates regarding the health conditions of Wanda Nara and if Mauro Icardi will move to Argentina to support and be close to his beloved.