Wanda Nara star of MasterChef Argentina

Wanda Nara at MasterChef. The news is official. There showgirl will be one of the stars in the Argentinian version of the famous talent show connected to the world of Kitchen.

Wanda Nara at MasterChef: debut as a show host

Moreover. A debut as a presenter is ready for her: the news was confirmed by the conductor of LAM Ángel de Brito (who had already launched previews on this issue).

“Wanda will do well, I like her, she will give freshness to the program,” said Yanina Latorre. Wanda Nara before MasterChef will go to Brazil to register a advertisement for a brand of creams. “Then he will come back for Masterchef. He will stay in Argentina for a long time”.

Wanda Nara, from Dancing with the Stars to Masterchef

Wanda Nara more and more TV star in recent months. We recall that last fall she was on the jury of the Masked Singer (always in the Argentine version) and then he was a special guest star on Rai1 of Dancing with the Stars conducted by Milly Carlucci.

Read also

Wanda Nara is cold and covers herself up (but not too much..). All the pictures! Then at the stadium..Instagram wanda_nara

And read too



Valentina Vignali scream selfie. The sweatshirt opens and… “Dangerous Curves”(Instagram valentinavignali)

Icardi super at Galatasaray: back to PSG? Transfer market rumors

Meanwhile Mauro Icardi is having a great season at the Galatasaray: there are 9 goals in 12 games (with 6 assists). The tag of the former Inter center forward, however, is still from Psg who loaned him to Turkey (among other things, paying a large part of the salary) and, according to the latest rumors, the Parisian management is considering the possibility of bringing Icardi back to France at the end of the season to give him a second chance with the shirt of the Paris Saint-Germain. For sure, with the contract expiring in June 2024Icardi could be a very valuable piece of the next transfer market.

Subscribe to the newsletter

