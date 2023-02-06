Wanda Nara, selfie in bed: “Cold”

Wanda Nara she came back in Turkey. “Soguk“, he writes on social media, i.e. “Cold“.

There Argentine showgirl and entrepreneur post a series of selfies in front of the mirror, sitting on the bed with a bodysuit and hat covering her: photos that make the fans happy.

Wanda is literally breathtaking (see gallery).







Wanda Nara at the stadium, Galtasaray flies with Icardi’s goal

By the way in stories on Ig, Wanda Nara post some pictures at the stadium where she went to follow the Galatasaray Of Mauro Icardi. Above all, the video of the penalty converted by the former Inter captain stands out: the decisive goal that gave the Giallorossi team victory (who could soon also have Nicolò Zaniolo from Rome) comeback on Trabzonspor (2-1 also scored by the former Napoli star, Mertens).

Maurito has already scored 9 goals in 12 games this season (with 6 assists). Galatasaray has consolidated its supremacy in the Turkish tournament where it travels with 9 lengths of advantage over the second (Fenerbahce which, however, has one game less).

