Wanda Nara in Dancing with the Stars. The photos in Rome and Icardi’s comment

“My three loves”, Galatasaray striker Mauro Icardi comments on the post published by Wanda Nara who saw her at the famous Trevi Fountain with her daughters. The showgirl is in Rome to participate in the episode of Dancing with the Stars aired on Saturday evening on Ra1. The Argentine entrepreneur has recently published some Instagram stories about her on her arrival in Italy: first in her attic in Milan, then by train with her daughters to get to Rome. And then, as mentioned, the photos as a tourist in the capital waiting for her debut in the Rai talent show presented by Milly Carlucci.

Wanda Nara in Dancing with the Stars on Rai1

Wanda Nara she has often been a protagonist on Italian television, especially on Mediaset – from Tiki Taka to the Big Brother Vip where he was a pundit – but this time it will be Rai 1 to have her as a special guest star. And in the most prestigious prime time: that of Saturday night. In an exclusive interview for ‘Los ángeles de la mañana’, where there was talk of the job offers she is receiving, she had revealed this in recent days she had been asked by the host if she would be part of “dancing with the Stars” from Milly Carlucci. And she confirmed that she will be the protagonist in the Rai1 talent show.









Wanda Nara in Dancing with the Stars by Milly Carlucci. “They called me”

Wanda Nara will participate in Dancing with the Stars: “Yes, they called me, I have wanted to do it for a long time. I will participate and I will have to do a choreography and I will try to be at the special gala that they sometimes organize. There have already been Argentine guests like Valeria Mazza“.

It should be remembered that she recently spent a long time in Argentina, where among other things she was a juror in the TV program The Masked Singeras well as an actress in the videoclip ofThe Ultimate Romantic‘alongside L-Gante (with whom there would be an ongoing relationship, even if her friend Ana Rosefeld partially threw water on the gossip fire).







Subscribe to the newsletter

