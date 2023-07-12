Wanda Nara and her Argentine TV Oscar: the showgirl thanks all the travel companions in the adventure of the “Masked Singer” (Instagram wanda_nara)

Wanda Nara at the Oscars… of TV: Lady Icardi triumphs with “The Masked Singer”

Wanda Nara is living a dream week: la tv presenter (starring in Masterchef) won the Martin FierroL’Oscar of Argentine TV for participation in the program “The Masked Singer” (where she was sworn). A great satisfaction for the wife of Mauro Icardi who sees her career grow on the small screen, she who has already had success as an entrepreneur and who acts as an agent for the former striker of Inter And Psg now passed outright to the Galatasaray (after successful season on loan: 22 goals and victory in the Turkish championship that the Giallorossi had been missing since 2019) that next year will star in Champions League.

Wanda Nara from Oscar: “Thanks to those who speak ill of me”

Going back to‘Oscars tv won, at the time of the proclamation Wanda Nara (all black look) she was immediately embraced and kissed by Mauro Icardi. Then the showgirl went towards the stage with great emotion and gave a little speech: “I love Argentina”he said. “I want to thank those who speak ill of me, because thanks to them I become stronger”.

Read also Georgina Rodriguez, transparencies and micro-bikinis: Lady Ronaldo’s summer is hot! Look at the pictures

Wanda Nara, bathrobe without bra and… TV Oscar in bed!

And the day after was even more beautiful: lMauro Icardi’s wife woke up with the award in her bed. Pink bathrobe, no bra, Wanda Nara he published some photos (in one there is also the Argentine bomber by his side) on social networks. “Good day”he wrote accompanying the photos, tagging all the protagonists of the success achieved by the Argentine version of “The Masked Singer”. Wanda from Oscar!

See also Soccer players who went through 7 or more teams in Argentina Read also CAMILA GIORGI, BIKINI AND WHITE SLIP: SELFIE IN THE MIRROR FOR INFARCT. PHOTO

Subscribe to the newsletter

