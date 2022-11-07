Wanda Nara and the separation with Icardi: “On break”

Wanda Nara and Icardi: is it over or are there glimmers? The Argentine showgirl and entrepreneur spoke to very true (after having been the protagonist on Saturday evening in Dancing with the Stars on Rai1) of his relationship with the former striker of theInter (currently al Galatasaray). «We can say – explains Wanda Nara – that we are on a break, I don’t know. We are a family and you never know, but we haven’t been together for two months already, even if we talk to each other every day, we have 5 children. The truth is that, we broke up well, there was no serious thing, I waited for the times I had to wait ». In the living room of Silvia Toffanin on Channel 5, Wanda explains that she has started the separation procedures. “Especially for the talk of children, how to divide the days and these things here, not to argue, we put a friend in the middle and she talks to us with her heart in her hand.”

Wanda Nara and Icardi, because they separated: the words of the showgirl

Wanda Nara tells the reasons why you decided to part with Mauro Icardi: «We have never had any crisis, things have happened that by now we know. When we started arguing, that peace was lacking in the house, always thinking of the children I thought it was better to put a stop. I am a very serious woman and I found some messages that I did not like and from there it started to change a bit everything. He told me the truth, he told me that he had seen a person and he told me everything. He has this quality of telling the truth even if he hurts. We tried to feel good for a year and when I realized that there was no peace in the house, I let it go ”.









Wanda Nara and Icardi, “I love Mauro. We broke up, but we can’t exclude anything”

Wanda Nara does not completely close the door to the hypothesis of a return with Icardi. It keeps a window open … “I love Mauro, he is the most important person in this world for me, and he knows that I will always be his agent. We broke up, but we can’t rule out anything. It’s true I signed the file separation, but … It’s not true that she didn’t pay me and I think she never would. We’ll see in the future if we come back here together to talk, who knows. “

Wanda Nara and L-Gante, the denial to gossip

Wanda Nara officially denied the gossip about her and the Argentine rapper L-Gante. «It is not true that I betrayed Mauro with the L-gante. I did a sportswear shooting, he called me a company and the shooting worked, the manager offered me to participate in one of his music videos and from there it all started ».

Wanda Nara in Dancing with the Stars: what a bachata! Video









Subscribe to the newsletter

