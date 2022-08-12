Wanda Nara wanted to stop the rumors about a possible breakup between Mauro Icardi and PSG: “He continues to be part of the club for two years. To release a player you have to pay a lot of money and this is not the situation”, explains Wanda to Maite Penonori , Argentine TV presenter: “These are things that happen when you change manager and the new one makes other decisions. That’s why there are also changes or transfers, it can happen but there are many players who find themselves in this situation in this club and in other clubs . Thank you for asking and for asking me as I am the only one who knows things. Not like Flor de la V (Intrusos host, ed) who speaks without knowing anything “.