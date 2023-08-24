In a Q&A on Instagram, Wanda Nara updated on his health conditions and more. “Are you feeling better? From Argentina we love you, take care of yourself”wrote one fan. “Yes, following the treatments little by little and with the love of all those who love me”the 36-year-old said, posting a shot of a nurse intent on taking a blood sample.

Regarding the gossip about some threats from Mauro Icardi (accused by Wanda’s mother of having a toxic relationship with her daughter), Nara posted a shot that sees her with Icardi in the pool, accomplices and smiling. “Yes, just sometimes I hug my captor, so he gives me the best food, lets me make a call and unties my hands for a while”, joked the businesswoman, thus silencing certain gossips. When asked what it feels like to see Icardi play, Wanda always replied sarcastically: “It makes me feel guilty to see him running so much while I’m eating fries”. Then she also announced that she will return to TV soon.