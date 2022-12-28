Wanda Nara and Mauri Icardi (Instagram mauroicardi)
Wanda Nara, Icardi or L-Gante? “I’m single”
Farewell to Mauro Icardi and gossip about her and L-Gante? Wanda Nara clarifies everything with a message: “Since October 2022 I have been alone and having fun with friends”, wrote the Argentine showgirl and entrepreneur to her followers – during a short Q&A on Instagram – answering the question of whether she knew someone.
Wanda Nara, dad Andres on L-Gante and Icardi
And a confirmation that Icardi and Wanda Nara they didn’t get back together also comes from her father, Andres Nara. “Mauro and Wanda are separated. What matters to me is that she and the boys are fine. I see her as happy and confident. Both Wanda and Zaira (she also recently separated, ed.) are very good and confident”, she said in an interview with the TV program Socios del Espectaculo.
Andrés Nara explained that he highly esteems L-Gante and that the young age of the rapper is not an a priori problem: “If Wanda chooses him, it will be for a very specific reason. He is very intelligent, he is a boy who comes from the suburbs, I like people like that. I like how he behaves”.
Wanda Nara’s father confesses that he had a difficult relationship with Mauro Icardi: “It’s complicated with him. I have nothing against him but we never got along.” Sweet words for Maxi Lopez: My affection has always been all for Maxi Lopez. But I will always respect him because he is the father of my little nieces”
Wanda Nara and the video call to Maxi Lopez
