Wanda Nara, Icardi or L-Gante? “I’m single”

Farewell to Mauro Icardi and gossip about her and L-Gante? Wanda Nara clarifies everything with a message: “Since October 2022 I have been alone and having fun with friends”, wrote the Argentine showgirl and entrepreneur to her followers – during a short Q&A on Instagram – answering the question of whether she knew someone.

Wanda Nara, dad Andres on L-Gante and Icardi

And a confirmation that Icardi and Wanda Nara they didn’t get back together also comes from her father, Andres Nara. “Mauro and Wanda are separated. What matters to me is that she and the boys are fine. I see her as happy and confident. Both Wanda and Zaira (she also recently separated, ed.) are very good and confident”, she said in an interview with the TV program Socios del Espectaculo.



Andrés Nara explained that he highly esteems L-Gante and that the young age of the rapper is not an a priori problem: “If Wanda chooses him, it will be for a very specific reason. He is very intelligent, he is a boy who comes from the suburbs, I like people like that. I like how he behaves”.

Wanda Nara’s father confesses that he had a difficult relationship with Mauro Icardi: “It’s complicated with him. I have nothing against him but we never got along.” Sweet words for Maxi Lopez: My affection has always been all for Maxi Lopez. But I will always respect him because he is the father of my little nieces”









Wanda Nara and the video call to Maxi Lopez

Under Christmas by the way Wanda Nara video called Maxi Lopez for a live toast. “Happy Christmas, we are waiting for you here next year Maxi Lopez”, his message demonstrating the good relations with the ex-husband, former AC Milan and Sampdoria striker. Maxi lives in England, in London with his pregnant partner and is one of the owners of Birmingham.



