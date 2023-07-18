Maxi Lopez against the journalist who spoke about Wanda Nara’s illness: “Serious mistake because…”

Wanda Nara’s ex-husband, Maxi Lopez spoke about the journalist who spread the rumors about the illness of the Argentine showgirl and entrepreneur: “I think that any news of such a personal nature requires that the person concerned speak about it, out of respect. I respect and admire the work that Lanata has done, but I believe that in this case she has made a serious mistake, because she does not know that there are five children involved and I think they lacked some empathy. I’ll stay as long as it takes.” concluded the former Milan and Sampdoria striker who flew to Argentina to be close to Wanda Nara and spend time with his children.



Wanda Nara: “A diagnosis from a journalist that I didn’t even have”

After days of rumors about her health, Wanda Nara has decided to explain what happened on instagram. “Good morning everyone – writes Mauro Icardi’s wife -, I’m here after a few days that I needed for myself and I want to tell you a little about what happened. On Wednesday I decided by myself to do a routine analysis, as I do usually every time I travel or once a year. Some values ​​went wrong and I made the decision to be hospitalized to integrate with other checks that went well”,

The Argentinian soubrette says: “On Thursday, still alone, I left that clinic to do further studies in a specialized center. I did it trying to get more information on the results of my first studies. Like all mothers, I tried to hide my fears and my anxieties to my children. Especially since I still didn’t have an accurate diagnosis.”

“Unfortunately on Friday they had confirmation from a journalist of a diagnosis that I myself did not have – the outburst of Wanda Nara – The medicine isn’t exact and at that time it hadn’t even been 24 hours since my first study. My kids have always found out everything from me, I’ve always talked to them and this would not be the exception. But I would have chosen to do it with more results and studies in hand and above all with my times”.

“I thank my family, every friend and each of you for showing me the love you have for me. I am already at home, awaiting further tests and following the advice of the professionals who accompany me. I will keep the results private mainly to protect my children”, concludes the wife of Mauro Icardi.

