Wanda Nara, hot training: the body to scream

A weekend that starts with some work out in the gym for Wanda Nara. The wife of Mauro Icardi (on the star of the Psg there are rumors of transfer market not only related to Juventus, but also of Milan in view of the next season when the succession could be opened to Ibrahimovic) takes a selfie that lights up her millions of fans: the showiglr exhibits an absolutely screaming neckline

Diletta Leotta heart attack photos in Milan by night

“About last night”, he writes Diletta Leotta. In recent days she has published a social photo with a black evening dress that enhances her beauty and sensuality. The showgirl and journalist of Dazn behind it shows the panorama of Milan by night: a combination of great charm. “Bellissima Diletta”, the fans write her who like the post.

Francesca Cipriani shower, swimming pool and … explosive at Big Brother Vip

Francesca Cipriani spectacular: in the shower or in the pool, however, he leaves his fans breathless at Big Brother Vip 6. The décolleté is 110 and praise. The soubrette had a moment of melancholy on the morning of the third day in the house: she started to cry, trying to hide the tears from the cameras behind a pair of very large sunglasses.

Megan Fox, dress with breathtaking transparencies next to her “daddy”

Megan Fox it has left everyone breathless to the recent ones Mtv Music Awards. The 35-year-old actress showed up in an elegant transparent dress, indeed very transparent. Her boyfriend with her Machine Gun Kelly, four years younger than her. “I found a mermaid,” he wrote on her profile. “Papino will win a VMA”, the social words of the ex-wife of Brian Austin Green (the David of Beverly Hills 90210: the two had met on the set of Hope and Faith and from their marriage three children were born) referring to the rapper boyfriend and the Video Music Awards.

Giulia Provvedi, Donatella (ex of goalkeeper Gollini) in goal: thong and bye bra

Giulia Provide makes his fans dream. The singer of the Donatella – and ex-girlfriend of the doorman Pierluigi Gollini (spent this summer at Tottenham, on loan from Atalanta) – poses for his friend Micol Ronchi and post a series of photos that warm the web: without a bra and with a fantastic black perima. “That afternoon when your friend throws you among the fresh branches to immortalize moments of ordinary freedom Ps: ah yes I’m in my underwear because I lost all the costumes I had brought to Rome”, he writes on the Instagram post.

Britney Spears in the shower: black thong and no bra

Britney Spears publishes a video in the shower really doc: the singer is from behind, without a bra and with a black thong that enhances her dream B-side (above which you can see a tattoo). In December, the American pop star (interpreter of world hits such as Baby one more time and Oops i did it again), will turn 40 and is definitely in better shape than ever.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTnpGg6DKfl

Wanda Nara in the pool: bikini and side B from standing ovation. Photo-Video

Wanda Nara brings summer into the hearts of his followers: “Donde estoy yo siempre es verano”, writes the wife of Mauro Icardi on the social post that sees her lying in the pool. Her bikini is beautiful, the B side is amazing. Photos and videos that warm up the followers of the Argentine soubrette. A real standing ovation: over 600 thousand likes arrive in a couple of days.

Meanwhile, Maurito is recovering from a collarbone injury suffered in mid-August: recovery times were about 3-4 weeks, so if all goes well, Icardi fans will be able to see him again in the field shortly with the jersey of a Psg ambitious as never before.

The French team, after the summer signings of Donnarumma, Messi, Sergio Ramos and Hakimi (who join a team of stars that already counted champions of the caliber of Neymar, Mbappè and Verratti just to name a few), this year aims strong on the Champions League trophy that is missing in the bulletin board of the Parisian club.