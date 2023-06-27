Wanda Nara, spectacular bikini, fans in ecstasy

Breathtaking bikini for Wanda Nara that warms up the summer of his fans. “Donde me quiso mi suerte”, writes the Argentine soubrette and showgirl accompanying the post that sees a spectacular selfie video photo.

Wanda Nara and Icardi elopement in Rio De Janeiro

Meanwhile Wanda Nara – engaged in these weeks to conduct Masterchef Argentina – she took a couple of days off with Mauro Icardi in Rio de janeiro. Weelend for couples between romantic dinners, desserts and sweet moments on a private jet.

Wanda Nara and Icardi, Milan? Social clue. Galatasaray and the suitors to Mauro

In the past few hours Wanda Nara has posted a story that has made us think of a Maurito’s return to Milan, but this time with the Rossoneri shirt of Milan. No confirmations arrive from the radio market, but never say never: the summers of football negotiations often lead to clamorous surprises and it is a fact that the Devil is on the hunt for a center forward (the stock market at the moment gives Alvaro Morata in pole – possible loan with the right to buy from Atletico Madrid – but we are at the rumors).

Icardi is certainly back from a great season at Galatasaray which led to the Turkish national title with goals (22 with 7 assists in 24 league games): the loan has ended and he will have to (temporarily?) return to PSG for the last year of his contract, even if from Istanbul they are doing everything to try to bring Mauro back to Türkiye. At the window too Juventus (if he were to sell Vlahovic) and the Rome. The Arab offerings? They are rich, but “no, we can never go and live there,” said Wanda Nara.

