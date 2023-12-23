Wanda Nara flies with the jet and the 2023 Dancing with the Stars Cup

Wanda Nara triumphed on Dancing with the Stars: Mauro Icardi's wife, paired with the dancer Pasquale La Rocca, took 70% of the votes, finishing in first place ahead of a very good Simona Ventura.

Record numbers for the Rai1 dancing show in TV ratings: the final was the most watched since 2011 and was seen by 4 million spectators with a 29.2% share (beating Big Brother VIP on Canale 5 which was stopped at 2,037,000 spectators with a share of 15.6%).

Wanda Nara (Instagram wandanara)



Wanda Nara brings Dancing with the Stars to record TV ratings

After the Dancing with the Stars final, Wanda Nara boarded a private jet to fly home to Istanbul. The images portray the Argentine showgirl with the cup on the plane. “Goodbye Rome,” she concluded the message.

Wanda Nara greets Italy after her triumph on Dancing with the Stars

“After three months, an incredible final in a country I love. Performing 7 choreographies in a single night, the great final, which began with an Argentine Tango, gave me a special emotion. Pasquale La Rocca took care of every detail to be able to perform 7 dances, food, hours of sleep, physical and mental training to remember the choreographies. Thank you, you are a great professional – wrote Wanda Nara on social media – Thank you Dancing, Thank you Milly Carlucci for teaching me so much, for taking care of me about me and for making me meet fantastic people, the people who work for you are special and I love them. I reached the final with a star, with a special woman for this country, Simona Ventura. Thanks to Andrea Di Carlo for taking care about me. Thank you, see you Rome”.





