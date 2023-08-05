These are the words of the man: “I read his statements and it shocked me”

The news of the disease of Wanda Nara it was a blow to the heart for everyone. Over the last few hours, Andrés Nara, father of Mauro Icardi’s wife, broke his silence and spoke out regarding the news of his daughter’s health. Let’s find out together what his words were.

The relationship between Wanda Nara and her father Andres they weren’t always good. Over the past few hours the man has decided to break silent and revealed how he is after hearing the news of illness of his daughter. These were his words about it:

I read his statements and it shocked me. On social media he says he is fine and that he has no intention of doing any treatment, but after three days I find myself reading all of his stories while having breakfast and I can say that I am worried.

Later, the father of Mauro Icardi’s wife added:

This is how they decided while Valentino stayed to play at the River. Maxi would like to keep all three children and take them to England as far as I know. However, she also disagrees because she didn’t think her situation was that serious at first. If she, on the other hand, is really sure of what the results say, the situation is serious.

Subsequently Andres Nara he spoke about Maxi Lopez and Mauro Icardi, considering them two very attentive and very present fathers. These were the words of Wanda Nara’s father about the two soccer players: