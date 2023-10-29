For the first time, Wanda Nara confirmed that she has leukemia: the model also declared that she did not want to report Jorge Lanata

After months of leaked news, never completely denied, interviews and open-hearted declarations, Wanda Nara she has decided to come out and speak clearly about what is unfortunately happening to her. For the first time, the presenter and model has confirmed that she suffers from leukemia. She also explained what she intends to do against Lanata, the journalist who first broke the news.

Credit: wanda_nara – Instagram

Last July a real tragedy has struck the life of Wanda Nara and her family hurricane.

The model, following some illness, went to a hospital in Argentina for checks and, according to her, even before she received the results herself, the news that spoke of her Leukemia appeared in the newspapers and news.

Wanda has not never confirmed the news. In the following weeks she underwent the necessary treatment, because she actually never hid that something was wrong.

It also has vented his anger about who had shouted that news to the world, including her children, without her even knowing anything or giving consent.

Wanda Nara confirmed the disease

The new competitor of Dancing with the Starsyesterday she returned to social media for answer questions from his fansas usually happens to many characters in the show.

One fan in particular didn’t beat around the bush and he asked her what disease she was suffering from. She, for the first time, decided to come out and to pronounce that word. To call by name what actually is. Here is the response from Icardi’s wife:

leukemia. At first I called it ‘this thing I have’, then I managed to call it an illness and now I call it by name. I apologize to all those who thought I should get ahead of myself.

The Argentine model then also explained that she has no intention of reporting Jorge Lanatathe journalist who first broke the news.