Wanda Nara and Zaira Nara absent from their father Andres’ wedding

The Wanda Nara’s dad, Andres Nara he married. The wedding were celebrated in Buenos Aires, but the former of Mauro Icardi and the sister Zaira they were not present.

Wanda Nara, dad Andres marries Alicia Barbasola

Wanda Nara’s father’s wife is actress and model Alicia Barbasola. “We have decided to seal our love with a Christian union. Andrés proposed to me to marry him, but I told him that I wasn’t interested in signing any documents. Our union comes from the heart, it’s something emotional. And what mattered to me was that we were okay. So for me, with God’s blessing, that was enough,” Andrés Nara’s new wife told Teleshow.

Wanda Nara, the wedding dress of Alicia Barbasola, new wife of father Andrés Nara

For marriage with the Wanda Nara’s father, Alicia Barbasola she showed up with a dress designed by the stylist Leandro Mareco, who worked in record time to create her outfit for the big day: 4 days and the wedding dress was ready.







