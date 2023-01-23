Breathtaking Wanda Nara: new look between bikinis and necklines. The photos

Wanda Nara scores on the web. The ex ex girlfriend of Mauro Icardi give your social followers an amazing photo: bikini pink that enhances her shapes and her breathtaking physique.

There showgirl and Argentine businesswoman – that has changed look in recent days going from blonde to brunette – she got a real standing ovation on Instagram.

Look at the photos in the gallery of Wanda Nara’s new look





Icardi goals and Galatasaray flies to the Turkish championship

Wanda Nara wins on social media, while Mauro Icardi in the past few hours he has been the protagonist on the field. The Argentine striker former Inter captain was the protagonist in the 2-1 draw Galatasaray against theAntalyaspor in the evening preview of the 20th day of the Turkish championship: splendid header in advance on the near post and goal that broke the deadlock from Maurito who has already scored 6 goals (with 4 assists) in nine seasonal appearances in the Super Lig where the Istanbul club is the leaders on the run (45 points against 37 of Fenerbahce first pursuer).





Subscribe to the newsletter

